Turkey in cooperation with local and Pakistani humanitarian aid organizations facilitated on Saturday the opening of one more school in northern Syria’s Tal Abyad.

Şanlıurfa province’s deputy governor, Oğuzhan Erdi Atak, attended the opening ceremony of the school.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Tel Abyad Director of National Education Mukri Hac Imam thanked everyone who contributed to the opening of the school complex, where three buildings are located.

Imam stated that the number of schools that have been repaired and maintained in Tal Abyad has increased to 45, adding that 900 primary and secondary school students will receive education at the school.

Stating that 32,000 students receive education in 303 schools in Tal Abyad, Hac Imam said, "Within the scope of the 2022 and 2023 plans, improvement, repair and maintenance work will be carried out on 231 schools that currently provide education services."

In addition to the tens of thousands of students who receive education in the 303 schools in Tal Abyad, 30,000 students also receive education in 160 in Ras al-Ain.

After Tal Abyad was cleared of terrorism in 2019 through Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, security and public order were established.

Founded with Turkey's support, the Tal Abyad local council helped life return to normal by carrying out improvements in the education, health, transportation, economy, agriculture and livestock sectors.

Turkey carried out Operation Peace Spring against the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, the YPG, which is mainly backed by the United States, in northern Syria to prevent a terrorism corridor from being created along its southern border, as well as to bring peace and tranquility to the region.

Since the launch of the operation, Turkey has been supporting every aspect of life in the region, from health to education, security and agriculture. In this respect, efforts to clear bombs and improvised explosive devices were launched and administration duties were given to local councils.

The country also rolled up its sleeves to reconstruct hospitals, schools, mosques and roads destroyed by the YPG/PKK. Within the scope of improving the region's social infrastructure, people were given food and clothing by several nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) while roads and buildings were rebuilt. These efforts paid off as hundreds of displaced Syrians started to return to the liberated areas.

The commercial activity at the open customs gates with Turkey also plays an important role in the development of the region.