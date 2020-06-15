Turkey and Libya's internationally recognized government are discussing possible Turkish use of two military bases in the North African country, a Turkish source said on Monday.
No final decisions have been made over possible Turkish military use of the Misrata naval base and the al-Watiya air base, which were recently recaptured by the Turkey-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).
The GNA has driven back putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) – backed by Russia, France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates – in recent weeks and recaptured several positions.
Last week, Turkey said it could expand its cooperation in Libya with new energy and construction deals once the conflict ends.
"Turkey using al-Watiya ... is on the agenda," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"It could also be possible for the Misrata naval base to be used by Turkey."
