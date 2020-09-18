Turkey issued three new navigational telexes (Navtexes) in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, sources told Daily Sabah late Friday.

According to information from sources, the Turkish navy will have firing drills in the Mediterranean between Sept. 19-20, and between Sept. 21-27 in the Black Sea, off the shores of northern Sinop province.

Meanwhile, the country also declared a new Navtex valid until Oct. 18 in the Mediterranean for its Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa seismic vessel.

Turkey previously also announced a Navtex to extend the Yavuz drillship's activities in Eastern Mediterranean to Oct. 12.

The Turkish government disputes Greece’s claim of having exclusive rights in the waters where the Oruç Reis is working, arguing that islands should not be included in calculating sea boundaries between countries.