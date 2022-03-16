The Turkish Consulate in Iraq’s Irbil marked the Halabja massacre on Wednesday, saying that Turkey “extended its hand to its Kurdish brothers fleeing the heinous attack.”

The massacre is remembered as a “disgrace in history,” the mission said.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the Halabja massacre,” the consulate concluded.

In northern Iraq, people commemorated the massacre's anniversary with several ceremonies and called on the international community to block the use of chemical weapons to prevent similar tragedies.

Between 5,000 and 7,000 Kurds were estimated to have been killed during the Iran-Iraq war when forces loyal to Saddam Hussein dropped toxic mustard gas and sarin nerve gas on Halabja.

Thousands of others died of complications, illnesses and birth defects in the following years. Many Halabja residents still suffer from the physical effects of the attacks.