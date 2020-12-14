The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) detained 11 people suspected of working for Iran as spies. The detainees were all members of drug lord Naji Sharifi Zindashti’s ring in the country and were arrested after police deepened an investigation into a dissident who had disappeared.

MIT launched an investigation after the disappearance of Iranian dissident Habib Chaab, who had been living in exile in Sweden for the past 14 years and recently visited Turkey, TRT Haber reported.

The investigation revealed that Chaab came to Istanbul on Oct. 9 to meet his ex-wife Saberin S. at a gas station in Istanbul's Beylikdüzü district. He met his ex-wife in a van, where the kidnap team drugged Chaab and drove him to the eastern province of Van near the border with Iran before he was handed to a smuggler who took him into the country.

Chaab was under Iranian intelligence's radar for defending the rights of the Arab minority in Iran and for being in charge of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz in Sweden.

All 11 collaborators, identified as Turkish nationals, were detained by Turkish police and face charges including “using weapons ... to deprive an individual of their liberty through deceit.”

Drug lord, Zindashti, is still at large, the report said. He fled to Turkey after Iran sentenced him to death in a drug smuggling case in 2007. Zindashti had been charged with a slew of crimes, including drug trafficking, the establishment of an armed criminal organization, kidnapping and homicide with life imprisonment terms.

He disappeared in 2018 and is allegedly in Iran.