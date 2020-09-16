Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday that Turkey offered a maritime jurisdiction agreement to Egypt.

"We told Egypt's charge d'affaires that we can reach a (jurisdiction) agreement with them just like we did with Libya," Çavuşoğlu said in a TV interview.

Çavuşoğlu noted that Egypt did not violate the Turkish continental shelf while making an agreement with Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration.

He added that there have been meetings regarding the intelligence levels between the two countries.

The relations between Turkey and Egypt deteriorated after Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi toppled the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, in a coup after only a year in office.

The military then crushed the Muslim Brotherhood movement in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many of the group's leaders, who have been in prison undergoing multiple trials ever since the coup.

Morsi, who had diabetes and kidney disease, collapsed and died during a trial in June 2019. Morsi's family said he died because he had not been provided with proper medical treatment.

Egypt under el-Sissi has been carrying out an anti-Turkey campaign and has arrested Turkish tourists visiting the country.

Regarding Libya, Çavuşoğlu denied immediate resignation allegations of Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj but says he might leave his post in the coming year for unity.

Sarraj announced late Wednesday his intention to step down by the end of October in a speech delivered on state television.

"I declare my sincere desire to hand over my duties to the next executive authority no later than the end of October," he said.

Çavuşoğlu added that meetings between Turkish and Russian delegations continue to find a political solution in the war-torn country.

“I can say that we had a productive meeting today. Our aim is a cease-fire in Libya. I will not tell anything about the developments on the ground,” he said.