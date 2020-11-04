The announcement by the French government regarding the suspension of the "Bozkurtlar" ("Gray Wolves") group shows Paris’ inconsistent stance, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"It is well-known that there is no such movement called the 'Gray Wolves,' which was declared as abolished by the French Government today. This is the latest manifestation of the contradictory psychology of the country, which takes imaginary decisions based on actions of certain individuals," said Hami Aksoy, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

The decision came after some protesters carried out marches against the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region last month.

"To put it mildly, we are talking about a particularly aggressive group," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Monday. He did not make any mention of the wounding of four Turkish citizens by members of the Armenian community, demonstrating on the A7 motorway, connecting France’s Lyon and Marseille.

Aksoy said that the decision also proved that the French government has become “captive to Armenian circles.”

“It is noteworthy that the French government, which has tolerated the associations affiliated with terrorist organizations such PKK and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) that have been openly operating for years, and allowed violence against Turkish society, has taken this decision in haste,” he added.