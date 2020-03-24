Turkey has been taking precautionary measures not only at home but also in the recently liberated Syrian towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a statement by Şanlıurfa Governor’s Office said Tuesday.

Syria Support and Coordination Center (SUDKOM) squads continue to carry out disinfection work in the two northern Syrian towns, which were liberated in Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring.

Measures similar to the ones currently taken by Turkey in public buildings and other places frequented by people have been taken in the region as well. The measures are being implemented in coordination with the local municipal councils of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, as well as volunteers.

Disinfection efforts are ongoing at parks, border gates and all public compounds, reports said.

Turkey's efforts to normalize the regions liberated from YPG and Daesh terrorists have enabled citizens to return to their everyday life as schools and hospitals have reopened and roads have been built.

After launching three consecutive operations in northern Syria, Turkey rolled up its sleeves to reconstruct hospitals, schools, mosques and roads destroyed by the YPG. Within the scope of ameliorating the region's social infrastructure, people were given food and clothing aid by several nongovernmental organizations while roads and buildings were rebuilt.

Tal Abyad is populated to a great extent by Arabs and was occupied by the Daesh terrorist group in 2014. A year later, the YPG occupied the city with the support of the U.S. Tal Abyad was cleared of terrorists as part of Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 13. Since then, locals have gradually returned with humanitarian aid being provided with the help of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Turkish Red Crescent.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates river to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would carry out mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's branch in Syria.