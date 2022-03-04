Vahit Kirişçi has replaced Bekir Pakdemirli as Turkey's minister of agriculture and forestry, according to a decision published Friday in the Official Gazette.
Kirişçi, 62, has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering and a doctorate from Cranfield University in the United Kingdom. He became a professor in 2003.
Kirişçi was a deputy in the 22nd Parliament of Turkey.
He became a member of the Turkey-European Union Joint Parliamentary Commission and served as deputy chairperson.
Previously, he served as chairperson of the Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM).
The Official Gazette said Pakdemirli had requested to be relieved from his position.
