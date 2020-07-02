Turkey will send medical aid to Namibia and Kosovo under mutual agreements, according to a ruling published in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

"The agreement between the government of the Republic of Turkey and the government of the Republic of Namibia on the donation in the field of health" was signed on April 30 in Ankara, it said.

As part of the deal, Turkey will donate medical supplies including 30,000 N95 masks, 60,000 three-layered masks and 20,000 protective coveralls.

The Turkish donation to Namibia is a "gesture of friendship and goodwill,” it added.

Similarly, the agreement between Turkey and Kosovo was signed on June 16 in the Turkish capital.

Turkey, as per the accord, will provide an ambulance to the Municipality of Mamusa in Kosovo for use in primary health services.

The equipped vehicle would also be "granted to the government of the Republic of Kosovo as a gesture of friendship and goodwill."

As the fight against the pandemic continues, Turkey has come to the forefront as a humanitarian leader while still maintaining its domestic success against the coronavirus. Almost two-thirds of the world have requested medical supplies from Turkey in their fight against COVID-19, and nearly half of these requests have been met.

Turkey’s aid packages mostly include medical masks, protective overalls and gloves, as well as disinfectants. All equipment is produced at military-owned factories and at sewing workshops that produce uniforms and other clothing for the army.

Turkey is the third-largest provider of medical aid in the world, Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran said last month, reflecting on his country's entrepreneurial and humanitarian understanding of foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Turkey and the World Health Organization (WHO) agreed to a biennial collaborative agreement for 2020-2021.

The agreement, signed between Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge on April 1, aims to provide a practical framework for collaboration in line with national health priorities and WHO capacities.