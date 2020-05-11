Turkey is set to send medical aid to Israel and Palestine to help both countries combat the coronavirus, the country’s Official Gazette declared on Monday.

The supplies will include 100,000 masks, 40,000 PCR test kits, two tons of hand sanitizer and other equipment as part of a grant agreement between Turkey and Palestine signed on April 14.

Since originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 283,400 worldwide, with total infections more than 4.13 million, while recoveries surpassed 1.42 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.