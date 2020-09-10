Former Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bülent Arınç and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, the longtime politician said in a tweet Thursday.

"Today we learned that our test results were positive," Arınç said, adding that both of them feel well.

"At this stage, our treatment will continue at home under the doctor's supervision," the 72-year-old added.

Turkey has seen a rise in cases in recent weeks, and authorities are urging citizens to abide by the rules of hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing.

Despite these measures, nearly all prominent Turkish political parties have reported infections and many prominent political figures have contracted the virus.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Turkish Parliament has also been working under "new norms" including enhanced hygiene measures, the use of masks and social distancing.

When the outbreak started in Turkey, the Turkish Parliament barred visitors through March 31 as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Parliament also does not accept any visitors to the weekly parliamentary group meetings.

Turkey switched to a new phase in the fight against the pandemic in June, launching a "normalization" process. Most restrictions related to the virus were lifted, but the country started enforcing strict measures in this "new normal" with fines and repeated warnings for those violating the rules, such as wearing protective masks and heeding social distancing and personal hygiene.