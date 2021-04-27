The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided the needy in Kenya with food packages and hygiene kits on Monday.

In a statement, TIKA said it provided food packages and hygiene kits to 415 families and orphans in the Biafra estate in Nairobi.

On Sunday, TIKA announced plans to distribute 36 tons of food aid to 1,200 families and orphan children who live in the slums of the capital within a month.

On April 24, TIKA provided food packages and hygiene kits for Ramadan to 215 families in the Kariobangi South area of Nairobi, including at facilities that rescue orphaned and abandoned children.

TIKA has in the past assisted Kenya in different areas, including poverty reduction programs, help in the health sector and agricultural productivity aid.