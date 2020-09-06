Turkey's energy exploration ship will continue with its purposeful mission in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Strong, Determined and Powerful! The frigates and corvettes belonging to our Naval Forces are resolutely continuing their duty of escorting/protecting the ORUÇ REİS research ship, which continues to work in our jurisdiction areas in the Eastern Mediterranean," the ministry posted on Twitter, along with a nearly two-minute video of the ships at work.

"No lawlessness or bullying will be allowed in the region!" the ministry added.

The video also showed communication between the ships and elements affiliated with the Turkish Naval Forces Command.

On Aug. 31, despite opposition from Greece and other countries, Ankara again extended the duration of the Oruç Reis's energy exploration on Turkey's continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean through Sept. 12.

Ankara has consistently opposed Athens' efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on its small islands near Turkish shores, which violates the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration in the island's south.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the only solution to the dispute is to reach a win-win agreement through dialogue and negotiations and has urged Athens to respect Turkey's rights.