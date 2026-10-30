The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) adopted a 163-point declaration on Friday outlining plans to deepen cooperation in defense, cybersecurity, trade, energy and transportation, as Türkiye assumed the organization's rotating chairpersonship following its 13th summit in Ankara.

The "Ankara Declaration," adopted at the summit chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, emphasized strengthening strategic partnerships among Turkic nations and expanding coordination on regional and global security challenges.

The meeting brought together leaders and senior officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The declaration reaffirmed respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders while welcoming progress on a proposed treaty on strategic partnership, eternal friendship and brotherhood among Turkic states.

One of the declaration's key proposals was exploring the establishment of an OTS Defense Industry College program hosted by Türkiye to strengthen technical expertise, personnel training and knowledge sharing.

The initiative follows the adoption of a defense industry cooperation roadmap during a meeting of OTS defense industry agency heads in Baku on Oct. 1.

Member states also called for accelerating consultations on establishing an OTS Cybersecurity Council and signing a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity cooperation.

The declaration emphasized closer coordination against terrorism, extremism, separatism, drug trafficking, arms smuggling and transnational organized crime.

Support for Turkish Cypriots

The declaration reaffirmed support for the inherent equal rights of Turkish Cypriots, describing them as an integral part of the Turkic world.

It called for a negotiated, mutually acceptable and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus dispute based on the island's existing realities.

On Gaza, the leaders urged full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803 and the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, while reiterating support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The declaration also reaffirmed support for Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity and reconstruction.

Turkic leaders pledged to strengthen the Trans-Caspian International East-West Middle Corridor, improve integration with the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and support development of the Zangezur Corridor and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

The declaration also encouraged cooperation on energy security, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Southern Gas Corridor and regional green energy projects.

Member states backed greater investment through the Turkic Investment Fund and efforts to simplify customs procedures and expand digital trade.

In technology, leaders welcomed completion of the production phase of the jointly developed 12U OTS-SAT CubeSat and called for accelerating preparations for its launch.

They also encouraged cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and the Digital Silk Road initiative.

Uzbekistan will host the organization's 14th summit in 2027, while Kyrgyzstan has offered to host an informal summit the same year.

The Ankara Declaration was signed in Turkish, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Uzbek.