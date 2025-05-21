The Turkic world must further support the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday, calling on the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to take the necessary steps.

“We believe that a family photo of the Turkic world without the TRNC will always be incomplete,” Erdoğan told the informal summit of the heads of state of the OTS in Hungary.

The Budapest meeting is the first leaders' meeting after reactions were drawn from Turkish officials after some OTS members’ deal with the EU to recognize the Greek Cypriot administration.

Some member countries of the OTS announced at the summit they held with the EU on April 4 that they would abide by U.N. Security Council Resolutions 541 and 550, which condemned the establishment of the TRNC and called on states not to recognize it, and decided to open embassies in the Greek Cypriot administration.

Erdoğan, on the other side, also underlined that the Turkic countries must think beyond their borders to tackle global conflicts.

"Tragedies that took place in the past in Cyprus, Karabakh, Bosnia-Herzegovina and today in Gaza remind us that we must also think beyond our borders."

He hailed the peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying it would open new opportunities for the Turkic world in the South Caucasus.

Erdoğan also touched upon the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the new developments in Syria.

"Civilians are living hell in Gaza, where the most severe humanitarian disaster of modern times is taking place," Erdoğan said, adding that the countries must stand against Israel's ever-expanding attacks.

"As the Turkic world, efforts for creating a cease-fire, the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid, Gaza's reconstruction and the peace process are vital."

On Syria, the Turkish president said that the country's territorial integrity must be supported.