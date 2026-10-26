Women leaders, politicians and academics from across the Turkic world will gather in Ankara on Oct. 30 for a series of events aimed at strengthening women's roles in diplomacy, politics and regional cooperation on the sidelines of the 13th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The events, organized by the women's branch of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), will coincide with the Oct. 29-30 summit and focus on transforming shared historical and cultural ties into stronger cooperation among women across Turkic nations.

AK Party Women's Branch Chairperson Tuğba Işık Ercan said the initiative would provide a platform for women leaders to exchange experiences, strengthen solidarity and explore opportunities for joint projects.

"We see women's experience, efforts and leadership as an integral part of the Turkic world's shared future," Ercan told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The program will feature the "Women in Diplomacy in the Turkic World Forum," bringing together ministers, lawmakers, academics and representatives from Turkic countries to discuss women's participation in diplomacy, political decision-making and leadership.

Discussions will also address economic and social participation, regional solidarity and the preservation of shared cultural heritage.

A second event, titled "From Common Roots to a Shared Future: Women of the Turkic World," will include a panel on women's political experiences, challenges and aspirations.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş is expected to address the gathering, highlighting women's solidarity and opportunities for cooperation across Turkic countries.

Ercan emphasized the importance of increasing women's representation in political institutions and decision-making processes, arguing that leadership structures should better reflect women's share of the population.

She said the events would encourage women from different Turkic countries to build lasting connections and learn from one another's experiences.

The program will also feature the "Sultans of Anatolia Fashion Show," showcasing traditional clothing, historical designs and cultural motifs representing the Turkic world's shared heritage.

Ercan expressed optimism that the Ankara summit would produce significant steps toward strengthening cooperation and shaping the Turkic world's common future.