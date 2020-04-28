French First Lady Brigitte Macron expressed her pleasure about the cooperation between Turkey and France on the COVID-19 pandemic to first lady Emine Erdoğan in a phone call, reports said Tuesday.

Macron called Erdoğan Monday to express solidarity with Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported. Highlighting the friendship between the two first ladies in numerous international meetings, Macron told Erdoğan that she misses her warm conversations with the Turkish first lady, while Erdoğan invited Macron to visit Istanbul once the pandemic is over.

While noting her sadness about the lives lost as a result of coronavirus, Erdoğan reiterated her thanks to all health care workers on the frontlines.

She also said she was pleased about the Turkish community’s initiatives in France, in which they voluntarily produce masks and Turkish bakers distribute their products to the public in an act of solidarity.

Erdoğan also congratulated Macron for her efforts in helping the elderly through the Paris Hospitals-France Hospitals Foundation and thanked her for making international contacts in the fight against the pandemic.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has killed over 205,000 people around the world, as total infections hit the 3 million mark.