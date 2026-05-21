The Regional Court of Justice in Ankara ruled to temporarily remove main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel and the party's current administration from office, reinstating former chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his management pending a final judicial decision in the ongoing CHP congress case.

The 36th Civil Chamber of the Ankara Regional Court of Justice completed its appellate review of a lower court ruling issued on Oct. 24, 2025, by Ankara's 42nd Civil Court of First Instance regarding lawsuits seeking the annulment of the CHP's 38th Ordinary Congress held on Nov. 4-5, 2023.

The chamber accepted the appeals filed in the merged cases and overturned the lower court's previous decision that there was "no need to issue a ruling" because the case had become moot.

The court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and determined that the CHP's 38th Ordinary Elective Congress was legally invalid due to "absolute nullity," annulling the congress retroactively from the date it was held.

The chamber further ruled that all ordinary and extraordinary congresses held within the party after the Nov. 4-5, 2023 congress, along with all decisions taken during those gatherings, were rendered invalid because of the annulment ruling.

As part of the decision, the court ordered a return to the party structure that existed before the 38th Ordinary Congress, ruling that Kılıçdaroğlu and the party organs in office before the congress should continue their duties until the ruling becomes final.

The court also annulled the CHP Istanbul Provincial Congress held on Oct. 8, 2023, along with all decisions taken during that congress, citing the same legal grounds.

In its ruling, the chamber ordered the temporary suspension of Özel, members of the Central Executive Board, Party Assembly members and High Disciplinary Board members who assumed office following the contested congress. It also ordered the temporary reinstatement of Kılıçdaroğlu, the Party Assembly and High Disciplinary Board members who served before the congress until the decision becomes final.

The interim injunction decision will be sent to the Supreme Election Council, Ankara Provincial Election Board, Çankaya 4th District Election Board and the Ankara Governor's Office for implementation.

The chamber issued its ruling unanimously and said the decision can be appealed before the Court of Cassation within two weeks.

The Central Executive Board (MYK) of the CHP convened an emergency meeting upon the call of party Chair Özgür Özel following the court.