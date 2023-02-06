The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have set up an air aid corridor for search and rescue teams to be sent to the areas hit by the major earthquake that killed hundreds of people, the country's Defense Ministry said Monday.

"We mobilized our planes to send medical teams, search and rescue teams, and their vehicles to the earthquake zone," Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

The death toll has risen to 912, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced, adding that another 5,385 people were injured.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. local time (1:17 a.m. GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaraş. The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles). The magnitude was later revised to be 7.7.