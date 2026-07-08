The Crescent and Star compound, dubbed by the media as “Türkiye’s Pentagon,” was partially opened on the occasion of the NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler hosted counterparts from NATO member states for a reception at the Star Section of the new headquarters, whose construction is still underway in other parts. The joint headquarters will bring together the land, air and naval force commands of the army, which were scattered in the past across the capital, although in close proximity.

“With its design inspired by the crescent and the star in Türkiye’s national flag, the Ay Yıldız Complex brings our entire defense and military command under one roof,” Güler said in his address at the reception, using the Turkish name of the complex.

“This new headquarters complex will be fully operational soon, and it will take its place among the largest military headquarters in the world. By bringing the General Staff and the Single Service Command headquarters together, we aim to increase our joint operation capability to the highest level and to gain maximum pace and efficiency through speeding up bureaucratic processes. The security of the headquarters will be provided with top-level air and land defense measures within the context of the “Steel Dome” strategy and cutting-edge electronic safety systems,” he said.

Güler stated that the complex was equipped with smart and sustainable construction technologies to ensure uninterrupted communication, command and control under both crisis and conflict circumstances.

“Being more than just a modern headquarters facility, it stands as a physical symbol of Türkiye’s consolidated, agile and forward-looking defense posture. I am confident that this brand-new headquarters will be a place where the work will be carried out for the defense and security of both our country and the alliance as a whole,” the minister stated.