Türkiye's comprehensive domestically developed air defense system, called Steel Dome, is being built with new capabilities to meet all of the country’s security needs, according to the chief executive of defense giant Roketsan, one of the developers of the system.

Speaking recently to Anadolu Agency (AA), Rokestsan CEO Murat Ikinci said Steel Dome represents an evolving air defense architecture that will continue to be upgraded with new capabilities and technologies to address emerging threats.

"It represents an infrastructure to which we will continuously add capabilities, integrate new technologies and develop measures against new threats," he said. "I can say that we are working for it to be able to meet all of our country’s air defense needs.”

Ikinci said Roketsan is pressing ahead with mass production across a wide range of systems, from anti-tank missiles to cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, ballistic missiles and air defense missiles.

He underlined that ballistic missiles hold a significant place in the company’s portfolio, noting that production and deliveries of both the Tayfun ballistic missile and the SOM cruise missile are ongoing.

"We are working around the clock. Production activities at Roketsan are continuing without slowing down,” he said.

He added that the company is seeking to rapidly expand its existing production capacity through new investments, saying current regional conditions make such an effort necessary.

"We are striving with all our strength both to strengthen our country’s defense and to accelerate production in this field,” he said.

Ikinci stressed that air defense systems developed domestically by countries themselves are highly valuable, describing the Steel Dome as one of Türkiye’s most important defense projects.

"Steel Dome is a system we have developed ourselves. It is being developed jointly by Aselsan, Roketsan, and TÜBITAK SAGE,” he said, referring to the Defense Industries Research and Development Institute of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye.

"The fact that we are producing all components of Steel Dome ourselves gives us the capability to manufacture as many missiles, radar systems, and battery systems as we need, whenever we need them,” he added.

Viewed from that perspective, Ikinci said, Steel Dome is among Türkiye’s most critical defense programs, and its numbers and production capacity need to be increased rapidly.

"We are making serious efforts to accelerate production,” he said.

Ikinci also pointed out that air defense is a particularly difficult field, saying no country can claim to have built the best system and completed the job.

"We continue by adding new capabilities and features in line with changing threat characteristics and profiles,” he said.

He also noted that Roketsan has a large number of projects underway and said many systems, ranging from air defense missiles to air-to-air missiles and new ballistic missiles, will be introduced gradually in 2026 and beyond.

Steel Dome is Türkiye’s integrated layered air defense architecture, bringing together domestically developed radar, missile, electronic warfare and command systems to protect airspace against threats at multiple altitudes and ranges.