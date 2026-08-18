An investigation into an alleged criminal organization led by Alihan Kuriş has expanded with new witness testimony detailing an alleged money-transfer network operating through Romania and the discovery of a closed communication system used by thousands of members, according to reports Tuesday.

According to a report by Sabah newspaper, investigators obtained testimony from G.K., who said he was previously a partner in a döner restaurant chain in Romania through an acquaintance and provided authorities with details about the group's alleged operations in the country.

The investigation, led by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, is examining allegations including leading a criminal organization, aggravated fraud, violations of tax law and laundering assets derived from crime.

G.K. identified Ahmet Uğur Pakcan, described as Kuriş's jailed "right-hand man," as the group's alleged representative in Romania and a key figure overseeing its activities across the Balkans.

According to the testimony, Pakcan managed a significant financial network through businesses including the Dristor Döner restaurant chain and Dristor currency exchange offices in Bucharest.

The witness also alleged that Pakcan was the sole official responsible for a student dormitory linked to the group in the Romanian capital, which investigators suspect played a role in its financial operations.

G.K. claimed students staying at the dormitory were used to transfer large amounts of money between Türkiye and Romania.

According to his testimony, students traveling to Türkiye for holidays were directed to M.A., a lawyer allegedly linked to the group in Istanbul. Large amounts of U.S. dollars, euros and British pounds were allegedly placed in their luggage before they returned to Romania.

The students were instructed not to open the suitcases until they arrived in Romania, the witness claimed. The money was then allegedly collected in Bucharest by members of the organization and introduced into its financial network.

G.K. also alleged that members and students at the dormitory gathered every Thursday for meetings during which they prayed against the Turkish government.

He said he first learned of the gatherings while visiting Romania and later asked his business partner about them, who confirmed that the meetings took place.

The witness also alleged that Pakcan and Kuriş held secret meetings at a villa complex in the northwestern Turkish province of Bolu.

He described the Binbir Evler Villa complex in Bolu's Gövem village area as a coordination center for the group and claimed that money collected through illicit means was stored there.

G.K. further claimed Pakcan attended the funeral of Fetullah Gülen, the U.S.-based ringleader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), on Kuriş's instructions, adding that Pakcan's international travel records could corroborate the trip.

Secret network uncovered

Investigators have also uncovered a closed communication and data system called "Glooper," allegedly used by the group's senior ranks.

Digital examinations found that Glooper was unavailable through standard platforms such as Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store and could not be accessed by the general public, according to the investigation.

The system was allegedly developed specifically in India on Kuriş's instructions and was made available to an estimated 3,300 people in the group's management structure.

Investigators found that Glooper served not only as a messaging platform but also as digital infrastructure for managing information related to dormitories, personnel, administrative activities and financial affairs.

Instructions from senior figures and other sensitive information were also allegedly transmitted through the system.

Three-stage security system

Investigators said access to Glooper was protected by a three-stage authentication mechanism involving a password, biometric verification and external authorization.

As a result, possession of a user's password or device alone would not provide access to the system, according to the findings. Users also had to complete biometric verification and receive an additional external authorization.

Authorities believe the measures were intended to restrict access to previously approved users and maintain a tightly controlled communication network.

Investigators also found that encrypted email was allegedly used for communication with religious instructors within a separate internal system, while Glooper was primarily reserved for management-level communication, administrative operations and data processing.

The discovery has drawn comparisons with ByLock, the encrypted messaging application used by FETÖ members.

Authorities have not established that Glooper and ByLock share the same technical infrastructure. However, investigators have pointed to similarities in their closed-user networks and encrypted communication features. Glooper differed in that its alleged user base was restricted largely to some 3,300 members of the organization's management structure.

The latest developments follow the emergence of Kuriş's testimony in the investigation.

Kuriş, who said his monthly income was TL 380,000 (nearly $8,000), reportedly described a large quantity of gold and jewelry seized from his home as "family savings."

He denied all allegations against him during questioning by police and prosecutors and characterized the investigation as an attempt to damage his reputation.

Authorities previously identified a total of 191 properties registered in the names of members of the Kuriş family as part of the investigation.

Kuriş described himself to prosecutors as the grandson, heir and representative of Süleyman Hilmi Tunahan, an influential 20th-century Islamic scholar, and said he was a community leader.

Alihan Kuriş, the de facto leader of a group known publicly as “Süleymancılar,” was remanded in custody on Sunday, along with other suspects.

The group originated as a religious movement named after 20th-century Islamic scholar Süleyman Hilmi Tunahan, Kuriş’ great-grandfather.

Initially operating through informal religious instruction in homes and mosques, the group later expanded across Türkiye through Quran courses and student dormitories, largely financed by membership contributions and donations. Over time, its activities expanded into commercial sectors including food, healthcare, tourism, textiles, construction and real estate.