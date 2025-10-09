Edirne and Izmir are hundreds of kilometers apart, but both share the same notoriety as the ultimate destination for irregular migrants seeking to cross into Europe.

Edirne in the northwest notes progress in fighting irregular migration, especially via the interception of smugglers exploiting migrants, while the coast guard in Izmir reported the interception and rescue of dozens of irregular migrants on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters, Edirne Governor Yunus Sezer said on Thursday that the province has been enforcing strict measures to control irregular migration and human smuggling.

“We have carried out major operations targeting organizers. This year alone, 573 migrant smugglers have been captured, and 290 vehicles used in human smuggling have been seized. This is a major achievement, and our security forces will continue their operations without interruption,” he explained.

Stating that the results of the successful operations have been evident, Sezer asserted that with the inspections carried out on the border line and the districts, Edirne has largely ceased to be a migrant route, reiterating that the operations will proceed decisively.

Sezer also highlighted that the authorities prevented illegal crossings and that irregular migration in the province has dropped by 90% over the past nine months.

On the other hand, off the coast of Izmir, the Turkish coast guard rescued 85 irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities and detained 73 others attempting to leave the country illegally in four separate operations.

According to the statement, a coast guard Ship was dispatched after receiving a report about a group of illegal migrants on board a boat off the coast of the Seferihisar district. Teams rescued 48 migrants who had been pushed back by Greek teams. Later that day, operating off the coast of Çeşme, rescued 37 irregular immigrants who also had been pushed into the Turkish waters.

Moreover, as part of efforts to prevent illegal crossings, 44 were detained by the coast guard in Dikili district.

In total, 158 irregular migrants were rescued and apprehended in four operations. Afterward, all were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management for further processing.

Türkiye has repeatedly criticized Greece for its illegal pushback practices, which violate international law and endanger the lives of migrants. Ankara maintains that its coast guard will continue to act decisively to prevent loss of life and irregular migration in the Aegean Sea.