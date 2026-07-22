The Ankara Metropolitan Municipality (ABB), run by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), is setting records in the sale of its valuable assets and properties, rapidly depleting its resources, according to a report by the Sabah newspaper. Plots of land, shops and residences in prime locations are being put up for sale one after another.

The municipality, led by Mansur Yavaş, a popular figure in the party who was once regarded as a future presidential candidate, will launch a new tender on Thursday for the sale of several properties with a starting price of TL 1.3 billion ($28 million). With the latest tender, the municipality's total real estate sales over the past seven years have exceeded TL 35 billion.

The rapid liquidation of public properties in sought-after districts such as Etimesgut, Çankaya, Altındağ and Mamak, along with the involvement of municipal subsidiaries in the process, has fueled criticism over what opponents describe as the municipality's failure to improve public services despite the revenue generated from the sales.

According to the latest announcement by the Real Estate Branch Directorate of ABB's Department of Real Estate and Expropriation, 11 more valuable municipal properties have been put up for sale.

When the real estate policy pursued by Mansur Yavaş since he took office in 2019 is examined through the figures, the scale of the process becomes clear. What began in 2019 with just three tenders has, by 2026, grown into 110 separate tenders, effectively becoming what critics describe as a "real estate liquidation." Between 2019 and 2021, annual property sales averaged between TL 450 million and TL 570 million. In 2022, sales rose sharply to TL 1.4 billion. In 2023, they increased further to TL 6.5 billion before reaching a record TL 11 billion in 2024. In 2025, sales remained at approximately TL 10 billion.

Critics argue that how these enormous resources have been spent remains a major unanswered question.

The sale of municipal assets has not been limited to the main municipal budget; municipal subsidiaries have also become part of the process. In particular, through PORTAŞ Inc., which operates in the construction sector, hotels, commercial properties and land have been sold off rapidly. The total value of the properties sold by PORTAŞ has been reported to exceed TL 344 million. Critics argue that there is no corresponding major infrastructure or transportation project visible across Ankara that reflects this level of investment.

Under Yavaş (whose last name literally means "slow" in Turkish), the capital added few new metro lines, nor expanded the existing ones. Repeated delays on two major metro lines, cancelled public tenders and engineering issues add to mass transit woes of the capital, where the traffic congestion, though still far behind Istanbul, is worsening.

The municipality was also criticized by political opponents for almost regular water outages and low pressure in the water grid, something blamed on a lack of spending on infrastructure improvement.

Frequent flooding in the capital, which submerges underpasses and narrow streets, is also blamed on underwhelming investment in drainage systems.