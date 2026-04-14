Permission has been granted for a formal investigation into allegations against Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş to determine whether municipal resources were used during election rallies, according to statements from the Interior Ministry and the municipality.

The authorization, issued roughly one year after prosecutors first requested it, also covers eight municipal employees. The request had been submitted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 21, 2025, concerning claims that vehicles, equipment and personnel belonging to the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality (ABB) were used during campaign events held in the provinces of Karabük and Çankırı.

Following an evaluation by civil inspectors affiliated with the Interior Ministry, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi approved the investigation. In the written decision, inspectors stated that the use of municipal vehicles, broadcasting equipment and staff at a rally attended by Yavaş in Çankırı “could not reasonably be expected to have occurred without the knowledge of the mayor,” even though no direct instruction or order was identified.

Those included in the investigation alongside Yavaş are several former municipal officials and staff members from departments such as cultural affairs, public works and technical services.

In a written statement, the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality rejected the allegations, emphasizing that the decision itself acknowledged there was no evidence indicating that Yavaş had issued instructions or directives regarding the use of public resources. The municipality argued that attributing responsibility based solely on the assumption that the events could not have taken place without his knowledge was insufficient.

The municipality further described the investigation authorization as a “strain on legal principles,” alleging it amounted to an attempt to pressure and discredit Yavaş. Officials said they would formally object to the decision and provide additional details to the public in a forthcoming press briefing.

The case is expected to proceed following the completion of procedural steps and potential appeals.

Yavaş, who was once touted as the future vice president of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), also faces charges over astronomical spending on public concerts, as details of the investigation emerge.

According to findings in the investigation file, 32 concerts organized by the Yavaş administration between 2021 and 2024 resulted in a total public loss of TL 154,453,000 ($3.47 million).

Tenders allegedly tailored to specific parties under justifications such as “single source,” “special authorization” and “direct procurement” were recorded as one of the largest organization-related scandals in municipal history. The messages between H.A.B. and organizers suggest that a kind of “exchange” was set up for concerts that had not yet even gone to tender.

The expert report states that company owners sending price lists to municipal bureaucrats for projects that had not yet been approved constitutes clear evidence of bid rigging.

The Ankara mayor was already criticized in the past for excessive spending during Republic Day celebrations on Oct. 29, 2024, as media outlets reported that the municipality paid TL 69 million for a concert by a popular singer.

Recently, prosecutors have been carrying out multiple corruption investigations against the main opposition CHP and its municipal administrations across Türkiye.