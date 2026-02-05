An unmanned aerial vehicle found floating off the coast of Çatalca was destroyed Wednesday by a specialized team from the Turkish Coast Guard Command, after fishermen reported spotting the object in the Black Sea.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the Karaburun area, where fishermen noticed an unidentified device on the water and alerted authorities.

A SAS team was dispatched to the scene and confirmed that the object was a drone. Following an on-site assessment, the team safely neutralized and destroyed the unmanned vehicle.

Officials have not yet provided further details on the drone’s origin.