A parliamentary commission established after deadly school attacks in southeastern Türkiye will examine the incidents from a broad perspective, including security, education, family life, social media and the wider social environment, its chairperson said.

Yusuf Beyazıt, head of the Parliamentary Investigation Commission on the Causes of School Attacks and a ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) lawmaker from Tokat, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the panel aims to identify the underlying causes of the attacks and propose measures to prevent similar incidents.

“We will make efforts to reach a conclusion by also following studies around the world,” Beyazıt said. “Our road map includes visiting Şanlıurfa and Kahramanmaraş to assess the incidents on-site.”

The commission was formed in parliament following attacks on schools in Kahramanmaraş and Şanlıurfa. Beyazıt offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, saying the country had experienced deep sorrow.

He said all political parties supported the establishment of the parliamentary inquiry commission, which consists of 22 members. The commission held its first meeting and formed its administrative board.

Beyazıt said the incidents should not be assessed from a single angle, stressing that schools, families, social surroundings, children’s psychology, security measures and the influence of digital platforms all need to be considered together.

“When we focus only on one part and say ‘security,’ ‘education’ or ‘children,’ we may overlook the family, the environment, the school, society and the effects of social media on children,” he said. “We want to look at this issue holistically.”

He said the commission would not merely examine the consequences of the attacks, but also work to identify the factors that led to them.

The panel includes lawmakers with backgrounds in medicine, education and law, Beyazıt said, adding that the commission would gather information from relevant public institutions, civil society groups and experts.

“We will examine whatever factors may help prevent similar incidents,” he noted. “If legislative work is needed, we will make recommendations. We will also share various proposals with the relevant institutions and organizations.”

Beyazıt also underlined that the commission would also review the effects of social media, television and external influences on children, as well as teacher-student relations and communication between families and children.

He said the commission’s working schedule would be determined next week, including which experts and institutions would be invited to provide input.

“No one wants such incidents to happen again,” Beyazıt added. “The fire did not burn only where it fell. It burned all of Türkiye. It affected all of us deeply.”

Beyazıt said he plans to visit the graves of the children who lost their lives, along with members of the commission, before meeting with the families and injured students.

“These children went to school with cheerful feelings, only to receive an education,” he noted. “No one expected such pain that day. This is a very important issue, and it should not be viewed through a political lens.”

He stressed that children should be protected from harmful external influences and encouraged to take part in sports, arts and other constructive activities.

After completing its work, the commission will prepare a report and submit recommendations, including possible legislative proposals, Beyazıt said.

Recent school attacks in Kahramanmaraş and Şanlıurfa have accelerated work on a new social media regulation package, intensifying political momentum around digital child safety.

The measures have been on the agenda of lawmakers for some time now, but two school shootings earlier this month appear to be fast-tracking their passing. The second school shooting in the province of Kahramanmaraş by a 14-year-old boy sparked debate about social media. In the aftermath of the attack that killed 10 people, a barrage of online threats against schools was uncovered, and security forces found out that those behind the threats were mostly underage.