All schools across Türkiye will be equipped with security camera systems and integrated into the Urban Security Management System (KGYS) under a new nationwide regulation aimed at strengthening school safety and surveillance infrastructure.

The decision follows recent violent incidents at schools in Kahramanmaraş, in southern Türkiye which left 10 dead and 20 injured, and Şanlıurfa, in southeastern Türkiye, prompting authorities to accelerate reforms in school security protocols.

Under the arrangement, approximately 55,000 schools will be fitted with CCTV systems and connected to KGYS, allowing law enforcement units to monitor school environments in real time. The initiative is being implemented through a protocol between the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of National Education (MEB).

Officials said the system will establish a centralized monitoring framework in which school security cameras are directly linked to police command centers, enabling continuous oversight of school premises.

As part of the broader security package, authorities are also introducing stricter access controls for school campuses. Entry without prior authorization will be prohibited, while visitors will be required to undergo identity verification and security screening before entering school buildings.

School perimeters will be subject to tighter controls to prevent unauthorized gatherings, and institutions will gradually adopt turnstile entry systems and metal detection equipment depending on infrastructure capacity.

Law enforcement presence around schools will also be increased, with police units conducting intensified identity checks in surrounding areas, particularly during peak entry and exit hours.

Authorities will additionally implement a risk-based assessment model for schools and students. Institutions identified as higher risk will receive enhanced security measures, including assigned law enforcement officers, designated security coordination personnel, and dedicated patrol units.

The Interior Ministry said around 1,000 schools are already connected to KGYS, with the expansion expected to extend coverage nationwide.

The Ministry of National Education also said legal preparations are underway to regulate data sharing in compliance with personal data protection laws, allowing limited coordination between relevant institutions for security purposes.

Education officials stated that Türkiye’s large-scale school network, comprising millions of students and personnel, requires a more integrated digital monitoring system to enable early detection of security risks and improve institutional response capacity.