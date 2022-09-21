A Turkish court adjourned until November the hearing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on Wednesday.

İmamoğlu is charged with insulting public officials in a speech he made about a re-run of the 2019 mayoral election that he won.

The case could lead to a political ban for İmamoğlu if he were found guilty.

The hearing was adjourned to Nov. 11, after having already been adjourned in June.

All main roads to the court were closed by hundreds of police officers, and hundreds more people were gathered in the district of eastern Istanbul, according to a Reuters witness.

The local governor's office said it banned press statements and marches to protect public order, given that many people would show up to express support for İmamoğlu.