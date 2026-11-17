Turkish prosecutors ordered the detention of four company executives and authorized searches at the offices of Sözcü newspaper and SZC TV as part of an investigation into media group owner Burak Akbay over alleged links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

The investigation, conducted by the prosecutor's terrorism crimes bureau, centers on allegations of membership in a terrorist organization and violations of Türkiye's counterterrorism financing laws.

An Istanbul court also appointed the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) as trustee to oversee the group, which serves as the mouthpiece of the opposition New Party (YP), prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Akbay previously faced charges of establishing or leading a terrorist organization and spreading terrorist propaganda under a 2016 investigation. An indictment was filed against him in September 2017, and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued.

Prosecutors alleged that Akbay established and operated Sözcü newspaper and SZC TV in line with FETÖ's objectives and instructions.

Financial intelligence reports prepared by Türkiye's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) allegedly revealed that Akbay used overseas bank accounts.

Authorities said the findings raised strong suspicions that Akbay continued directing activities associated with FETÖ through the companies.

Simultaneous search, seizure and detention orders targeted company premises and four executives identified as Funda Sıdalı, Mustafa Asım Akgül, Ismail Öz and Yonca Yücekaleli.

The allegations remain under investigation.