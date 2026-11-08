The main opposition New Party (YP) is set to welcome a new leader through an election process ahead of its Nov. 14-15 congress. Party members went to the polls on Sunday to vote for a single candidate: founder and current chair Özgür Özel. Özel himself cast his ballot at the party’s Ankara branch, presumably voting for himself, as nobody challenged the man who led the former main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) for about three years before his ouster last May.

The election bears similarities to the rule of the CHP following the death of its original founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. War hero Ismet Inönü, dubbed the “National Chief,” remained at the helm of the CHP for decades and only left office one year before his death, with no one challenging his leadership for years.

The vote comes amid a turbulent period for the YP, which is struggling to shed its image as a movement composed of CHP members who simply founded a new party with a new logo after a court ordered the reinstatement of former CHP chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu over allegations that Özel had bought his way into power in the CHP’s November 2023 leadership election.

Some 800,000 eligible party members are expected to cast their votes across 81 provinces for Özel, who faces mounting legal troubles amid accusations made by former mayors. Testimonies by two former mayors and the son of a YP lawmaker, who has since been expelled from the party, indicate that Özel received cash in exchange for offering candidacy to the three men.

Sunday’s election will be followed by another vote during the congress, where delegates will elect the party chairperson. Once again, Özel will be the sole name on the ballot.

During the congress process, the spotlight will also be on figures whose names have appeared in indictments in connection with corruption and bribery allegations. Among them are Burhanettin Bulut, Özgür Karabat, Turan Taşkın Özer and Veli Ağbaba. It remains unclear whether Özel will include them in the powerful Party Assembly, while media outlets have reported that the YP plans to expand the number of assembly members from 80 to more than 100.

Bulut and Karabat were accused of receiving bribes in an indictment filed by prosecutors investigating the alleged crimes of Aziz Ihsan Aktaş, a businessman who secured lucrative tenders from municipalities run by the CHP, allegedly in exchange for bribes. Özer, meanwhile, is among the suspects in a corruption case against Ekrem Imamoğlu, the former Istanbul mayor who was selected as the CHP’s prospective presidential candidate during Özel’s tenure. Ağbaba, meanwhile, faces numerous allegations, including soliciting bribes from party members in exchange for mayoral nominations and organizing rigged tenders in several provinces.

Özel initially excluded the four lawmakers from the Party Assembly when announcing the establishment of the YP, while the lawmakers claimed that they themselves had suggested staying out of the body to prevent Özel from facing any legal challenges.

Speaking after casting his ballot on Sunday, Özel said the public had instructed him to establish the party and had also chosen its name.

Stating that the YP had introduced a primary election system at the levels of party chairperson, provincial chairperson and district chairperson, Özel said: "Today, voting is taking place in nearly 900 districts and 3,000 centers across Türkiye. We worked very hard and made tremendous efforts to reach this point. Now, after starting with district chairpersons and moving on to provincial chairpersons, we are holding an election in which the party chairperson is directly elected by members. This shows that it can be done if you want it, believe in it and fight for it."

Özel said they would continue introducing major reforms in line with the party charter, adding that they would establish neighborhood councils, district councils and provincial councils.

"We are starting out with an election campaign army of 250,000 people. Because New Party members are not people who simply hand over their ID cards, sign up for membership and are then forgotten for years. Each of our nearly 800,000 members across Türkiye pays monthly membership dues to support their party. In other words, people in this country who are struggling to make ends meet pay their dues through monthly installments charged to their credit cards and keep the party afloat. We have a New Party made up of people who show up when called, run when asked and work when needed. We have an army of 250,000 campaign volunteers. Both New Party members and those who are not members or are unable to become members can join this effort."

Özel said they would visit neighborhoods, discuss solutions to the country's problems and go door to door to explain how they intended to govern Türkiye if they won the next general election.

"We will look citizens in the eye and explain how we will address their problems, get Türkiye back on its feet and give it the strength to catch up with and surpass developed countries, as was envisioned when the republic was founded. We have very strong teams, and we continue to grow stronger with new members joining us. Next week, on Saturday and Sunday, we will hold our official congress in Ankara. I wholeheartedly embrace all our members who have devoted their efforts and hard work to this party from the very first day of its establishment. I thank all our executives who have taken on responsibilities," he said.