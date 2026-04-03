An interim ruling in the organized crime case involving former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu kept the majority of defendants in custody, as the court continued to weigh extensive corruption allegations tied to his municipal operations.

At the 15th session of the trial concluded early Friday, the court ruled to release 18 defendants under judicial control measures, including travel bans, while ordering the continued detention of 89 others.

The decision followed arguments from defense lawyers and a prior request from prosecutors, who had sought the release of a limited number of suspects while maintaining custody for the majority.

The case, which involves 407 defendants, 107 of whom were initially held in pretrial detention, centers on allegations of systematic corruption, bribery, and abuse of public resources within the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB). Prosecutors argue that a coordinated network led by senior municipal officials engaged in tender rigging and illicit financial practices, resulting in estimated public losses of TL 160 billion and $24 million across 143 actions.

No release orders were issued for key figures, including Imamoğlu and several other mayors. Imamoğlu continues to face charges as the alleged ringleader of the network, while other municipal officials are also accused of playing central roles in the scheme. All defendants deny the allegations.

The broader investigation reflects mounting scrutiny of municipalities governed by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), where multiple probes are ongoing. These investigations encompass accusations ranging from large-scale procurement irregularities to alleged links with terrorist financing.

CHP’s ‘secret network’

Separately, testimony linked to the CHP’s internal proceedings has added to the controversy surrounding the party leadership.

Former CHP Bitlis Provincial Chairperson Veysi Uyanık, who testified as a witness in a case concerning alleged irregularities, including bribery, at the party’s 38th Ordinary Congress, claimed he “handed out cash” to delegates.

Speaking to Turkish newspaper Sabah, Uyanık said he received TL 100,000 ($2,250) from party official Özgür Karabat and distributed it in sums of TL 20,000 to delegates at the 2023 congress, alleging financial inducements were used to influence the outcome of the congress.

Uyanık also leveled a series of accusations against senior party figures, particularly CHP Chair Özgür Özel. He claimed that Imamoğlu financed Özel’s political rise and alleged that a $3 million property in New York was purchased for Özel with external backing, calling on him to publicly explain the source of funds and ownership details.

Uyanık further suggested that a small circle within the party exercised disproportionate control over decision-making processes. He named several figures he claimed were part of an internal “system,” asserting that financial resources tied to Imamoğlu played a decisive role in consolidating influence within the party leadership. He argued that without such backing, Özel would have struggled to secure sufficient support during the leadership contest.