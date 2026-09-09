Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman said Wednesday that he and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides failed to reach an agreement on new confidence-building measures during talks aimed at advancing efforts on the divided island.

Erhürman said in a written statement following the hourlong meeting in the U.N.-controlled buffer zone that discussions focused primarily on confidence-building measures and the methodology for moving the process forward.

“During a significant part of the meeting, while we were unable to reach an agreement on new confidence-building measures, we conveyed our views regarding external and internal initiatives that are eroding even the existing trust,” Erhürman noted.

He stressed the importance of creating what U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described as a favorable climate for progress on the Cyprus issue.

Erhürman said this would require both implementing new confidence-building measures and avoiding steps that could undermine trust between the two sides.

He also said Maria Angela Holguin, the U.N. secretary-general’s personal envoy on Cyprus, would be unable to visit the island before the U.N. General Assembly because of illness.

The Turkish side strictly adheres to a two-state solution based on sovereign equality, as past efforts to reunify the island under a federal model have failed due to the Greek Cypriot administration's reluctance to share power and resources.

The island has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, under the auspices of the guarantor countries.

The Greek Cypriot administration joined the European Union in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots rejected a U.N. plan to resolve the dispute in a referendum.

Erhürman and Christodoulides are scheduled to meet again in the buffer zone on Sept. 17. The meeting is expected to take place in Holguin’s absence.