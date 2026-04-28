The Greek Cypriot administration's plan for the deployment of French troops to the divided island has angered Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Ünal Üstel slammed remarks by the leader of the Greek Cypriot administration on deploying French soldiers in southern Cyprus, saying it was "an extremely dangerous, provocative and unacceptable step."

Üstel said the remarks were likely to cause "serious damage to the atmosphere of peace and stability on the island."

"On the one hand, (Nikos) Christodoulides and his mindset speak of a new negotiation process; on the other hand, they ignore and disregard the Turkish Cypriot people. This contradictory attitude clearly reveals his real intention,” he said on Monday, according to local media.

He underscored that any military presence or military step on the island requires the consent and approval of the Turkish Cypriot people. Any move taken without such approval, he said, would be "null and void under international law."

"No EU member can make decisions or take actions that disregard the TRNC’s sovereign rights and security,” Üstel said.

"(French President Emmanuel) Macron’s arrogant remarks and attitude are also noteworthy. France, known for its colonial mentality in almost every country it enters, can offer the Greek Cypriots only great disappointment in the long term.

"France, a member of the EU, which is one of the biggest obstacles to a just and lasting solution in Cyprus, attempting to deploy troops on the island is also a clear indication of the EU’s hypocritical policy," he added.

"Abandoning the colonial approach to the Cyprus issue and adopting a fair stance" are expected from Macron and the EU, he stressed.

Üstel said steps taken, or intended to be taken, while ignoring Turkish Cypriots "will certainly receive the necessary response.”

"You are turning southern Cyprus into a base for foreign soldiers and a sphere of influence for foreign powers. This policy will bring no benefit either to you or to the Greek Cypriot people. My advice is that you abandon these dangerous steps as soon as possible; otherwise, you will once again be the losing side," he warned, addressing Christodoulides.

Christodoulides announced on Sunday that they would sign an agreement with France for the deployment, for “humanitarian purposes.” He said the agreement was expected to be finalized in June. The Greek Cypriot leader recently welcomed Macron to the island, a few months after the two sides signed a strategic partnership agreement.