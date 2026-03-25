Ziya Öztürkler, speaker of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Parliament, dismissed Greek Cypriots’ aspirations for NATO membership as a "vain hope" during a meeting with a Turkish parliamentary delegation on Wednesday.

Öztürkler met with Hulusi Akar, chairperson of the Turkish Parliament’s National Defense Commission, and his accompanying delegation at the Parliament’s Honor Hall. The meeting included members of the TRNC Committee on Legal, Political and Foreign Affairs.

During a joint press conference following the talks, Öztürkler emphasized the "unshakable ties" between Türkiye and the TRNC, asserting that the presence of the Turkish military on the island is not open for debate.

"The Turkish soldier is the guarantor of peace in Cyprus," Öztürkler said. "The rhetoric from the Greek Cypriot administration regarding NATO membership is a vain hope. Furthermore, the Turkish army is NATO's largest (standing) army. We do not accept Greek Cypriot statements targeting Türkiye’s guarantorship or the presence of Turkish troops."

Öztürkler also accused the Greek Cypriot side of violating international agreements by militarizing their side of the island, claiming they have "turned the island into an arsenal."

Akar echoed these sentiments, describing the Cyprus issue as a "national cause" for Türkiye. He assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the Turkish Cypriot people. "Whether it be aircraft or defense elements, everything is in its necessary place," Akar said.

Akar also condemned the European Parliament for hosting an event marking the anniversary of the founding of EOKA, an organization Türkiye and the TRNC classify as a terrorist group. He criticized those who support EOKA while ignoring the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

"No one should make a miscalculation," Akar added. "Türkiye and the TRNC are always together."