Israel's accusation that Iran was using the Turkish Cypriot side of divided Cyprus drew the ire of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Authorities have denied the "unfounded and malicious allegation" by Israel that Iran was using northern Cyprus for "terrorism objectives."

The Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry released a statement on Monday after the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a day earlier that Israel helped Cyprus foil an Iranian-ordered attack against Israelis and Jews on the island. His office gave no details of the planned attack. Still, the statement on behalf of the Mossad intelligence service said Israel was troubled by what it saw as Iranian use of northern Cyprus "both for terrorism objectives and as an operational and transit area."

"The Israeli government continues to make statements that are inconsistent with the facts to distract international public opinion from its inhumane attacks in Gaza and the West Bank," the Turkish Cypriot statement said. Responding to the claim that Iran was using it for terrorist activities, the ministry said, "We strongly reject this unfounded and malicious allegation that lacks evidence."

The Turkish Cypriot ministry said the TRNC would not be "drawn into dark and dirty games" and would continue to ensure the security of everyone living there resolutely. On Sunday, a Greek Cypriot newspaper reported authorities had detained two Iranians for questioning over suspected planning of attacks on Israeli citizens living in Cyprus. The two individuals were believed to be in the early stages of gathering intelligence on potential Israeli targets, the Kathimerini Cyprus newspaper said without citing sources. Those individuals had crossed from the north, it said. The Greek Cypriot side of the island has close relations with Israel, while TRNC is allied with Türkiye, one of the critics of Israel's atrocities toward Palestinians since Oct 7.

Last month, TRNC President Ersin Tatar voiced concerns over reports that the United Kingdom used its bases on the Greek Cypriot side of the island for weapons transfers to Israel. Tatar told Anadolu Agency (AA) that “The U.K., as a respected country, must not support such a massacre” and that the island will not welcome being used for Israel’s atrocities targeting Palestinians. Tatar reminded us that the U.K. has to fulfill its responsibilities as a guarantor in exchange for which it got the bases.

“We condemn Israel’s attacks. As the Turkish Cypriot society, we voiced our disturbance at the highest level,” he said. Tatar further said that the U.K. stood by during the massacre of 1963 by the extreme nationalist EOKA terrorist organization on the island when hundreds of Turkish Cypriots were killed.

“While Turkish Cypriots were being subjected to massacres, while our children were being taken alive to the graves and being shot, we always waited for the intervention of the British bases as the guarantor country, but that intervention never happened,” he said.

Israeli daily Haaretz reported that more than 40 U.S. planes, 20 U.K. cargo planes and seven cargo helicopters transported weapons, equipment and personnel to the U.K.’s Akrotiri air base in the Greek Cypriot administration.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said that the bases on the island were used by the U.K. and the U.S. for preparations for possible evacuations. Meanwhile, Cyprus Mail reported on Nov. 21 that the number of soldiers at British bases in the Greek Cypriot administration and the Eastern Mediterranean has surged by around 1,000 after the start of the war between Israel and Palestine on Oct. 7.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had also announced on Oct. 13 that the country placed two warships, three military helicopters and some aircraft on its Cyprus bases to support Israel, increase deterrence and strengthen regional stability.