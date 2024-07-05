The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is hoping to become an official member of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) at an informal summit of the heads of OTS members this Saturday.

President Ersin Tatar arrived in Azerbaijan on Thursday to attend the summit and was received at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı, the representative of the TRNC in Baku, Ufuk Turganer, and representatives of Turkish institutions and organizations.

The OTS was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic states.

The TRNC is an observer state of the Organization of Turkic States and holds a seat in several cooperative groups but is eager for full membership.

It shares the northern strip of the divided island of Cyprus with the Greek Cypriot administration in the south.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Türkiye, as a guarantor power, prompted by a coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the Island, launched a military intervention dubbed the Cyprus Peace Operation to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded on Nov. 15, 1983.

Since then, the violence has stopped, but tensions continue, including over who holds sway on the Island's exclusive offshore economic zone, over 40% of which was claimed by Türkiye following recent natural gas discoveries.

Türkiye doesn't recognize the Greek Cypriot administration as a state and still keeps some 35,000 troops in the TRNC.

‘No Cyprus without Turkic world’

Think tanks from OTS too believe TRNC’s recognition by the organization is possible at the Shusha summit.

Speaking at the two-day Forum of the Turkic World Think Tanks in Istanbul on Thursday, Aygün Attar, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship, Cooperation and Solidarity Foundation (TADIV) anticipated “significant news” on the recognition of the TRNC as a member of the OTS by other Turkic states.

Underlining the significance of Turkic states coming together, finding common ground and conducting joint activities in political and cultural diplomacy, Attar highlighted the role of think tanks in providing crucial insights to policymakers and underlined the importance of guiding rather than just influencing politics.

The forum, organized in cooperation with Türkiye's Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Diplomacy Foundation, is convening think tanks from OTS members and states in Istanbul to discuss the present and future of the Turkic world and address various topics, including northern Cyprus.

Ulvi Keser, a professor from Cyprus University, said the TRNC is under immense pressure.

Keser said the TRNC cannot exist without Türkiye and the Turkic world.

"For 110 years, we have been striving to prove our legitimacy at the diplomatic table through negotiations. Until 1974, we were trying to demonstrate our physical existence through armed struggle. No one recognizes us outside of the Republic of Türkiye, and we still suffer from this problem," he said.

Noting that the TRNC is under great pressure from the West, Keser underlined that his country cannot withstand this pressure alone.

Oğuzhan Bilgin, director of the Diplomacy Foundation too pointed out “different crisis zones” across the globe such as Palestine and the Russia-Ukraine war, and said: "It is precisely in such times that we can talk about the importance of the Organization of Turkic States as it emerges as a global actor and a global peacemaker and stabilizer.”

Pointing out that the OTS faces two major challenges, he said the European Union emerged as an economic union, adding that economic integration is the first challenge and institutionalization is the second one.