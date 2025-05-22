A declaration from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) reiterating the status of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is a sign of the solidarity over Turkish Cypriots’ desire to secure their “inherent” equal rights, TRNC President Ersin Tatar said Thursday.

Heads of state and government members from the OTS, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held an informal summit in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, on Wednesday. It was the first leaders’ meeting after some OTS members made a deal with the EU to recognize the Greek Cypriot administration, which has drawn strong reactions from Turkish officials.

The Budapest Declaration emphasized the unity of member and observer states, calling the TRNC an “inseparable” part of the OTS. It underlined the need for a mutually acceptable and applicable solution based on the existing reality on the island about the Cyprus question. It expressed solidarity with Turkish Cypriots’ natural equal rights.

The declaration marks a “turning point” for the TRNC’s status within the Turkic world, vision for a solution and legitimate demands, Tatar said in a written statement following the summit.

The Turkish Cypriot leader underlined the importance of defining the TRNC as an integral part of the Turkic world, together with Hungary and Turkmenistan, the three observer states in the OTS.

Türkiye’s unwavering support is not only a guarantee but also a guarantee of regional justice and strategic balance, Tatar continued, referring to Erdoğan’s remarks about “a family photo without the TRNC is incomplete.”

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement. The TRNC is fully recognized only by Ankara, which does not recognize the Greek Cypriot administration in the south.

The status of the island remains unresolved, despite a series of negotiations over the years. While Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration support a federation on Cyprus, Türkiye and the TRNC insist on a two-state solution reflecting the realities on the island.

The current situation in Cyprus is unsustainable, according to Tatar.

He lambasted the Greek Cypriot administration for using the title “Republic of Cyprus” unilaterally, which he said disrupts the “legitimate representation order on the island, prevents the Turkish side from being represented in the international arena and systematically denies equal rights.”

“This approach is contrary to international norms,” Tatar said. “It reflects a mentality against an order based on human rights.”

Turkish Cypriot people will continue their struggle to protect their state and vision despite all injustices, Tatar added. “The TRNC is an honorable member of the Turkic world, the carrier of regional stability, resistance and justice.”