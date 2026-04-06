Ahmet Torun, father of 16-year-old Tuana Torun, who was recently killed in a car crash, said the family faced political pressure to remain silent. He said his daughter’s death was suspicious. Torun was the victim in a sexual harassment case, and Hasbi Dede, mayor for the northern town of Görele for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was arrested in February as the prime suspect. The girl died days after a March 28 accident where a car hit her as she was crossing the street in Görele. Dede, who was released earlier with judicial control, had denied allegations that he had connections to the driver.

The father claimed that they faced pressure after filing a complaint against Dede over sexual harassment. “After we submitted our complaint, people we believe to be relatives or acquaintances of the defendant contacted the CHP’s Giresun MP, Elvan Işık Gezmiş. She then became involved in the process. She asked us to withdraw our complaint, but we did not accept this. From the very beginning, we never considered taking a step back.”

He said that the family only wanted “justice” and was not seeking any compensation. He highlighted that they faced political pressure and witnessed efforts to cover up the case. The father complained that CHP’s lawmakers did not raise their voice about the case.

He also claimed that her daughter and the family faced threats on social media. “No political power or position should stand in the way of justice. We only want those responsible to receive the punishment they deserve,” he stated.