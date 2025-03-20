The global security landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with rising tensions in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific reshaping defense priorities. As NATO faces internal disagreements and supply shortages, new opportunities have emerged for alternative defense suppliers, particularly Türkiye.

In recent years, Türkiye’s defense industry has gained traction among European Union countries and the U.S., driven by cost-effective solutions, proven battlefield performance and reduced dependency on traditional suppliers. The export figures of Turkish companies closed 2024 with a record figure of $7.1 billion. This upward trend is expected to continue in 2025, with European and North American markets playing a more significant role.

Referring to data from the last five years, Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) head Haluk Görgün said that the country Türkiye exports most to is the U.S., while half of the other top 10 are European countries.

Türkiye’s competitive edge

Several factors contribute to the rising demand for Turkish defense products. One of the most significant advantages is cost efficiency. Compared to Western alternatives, Turkish defense solutions often provide comparable capabilities at a lower price, making them an attractive option for countries facing budget constraints. Additionally, Türkiye has developed a strong domestic supply chain, reducing dependency on foreign components. This ensures rapid production and delivery times, a crucial factor as European nations seek to replenish stockpiles following military aid to Ukraine.

Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones, for instance, have gained widespread international recognition after their effectiveness in multiple conflicts, including in Ukraine, where they played a key role in countering Russian forces. Another advantage is technological innovation. Türkiye has made significant progress in unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and missile technology. The latest models of Baykar’s TB3 drones, TUSAŞ’s Anka-3 and Roketsan’s precision-guided munitions have positioned Türkiye as a key supplier in emerging defense technologies. NATO’s evolving requirements have also opened the door for greater collaboration with Turkish firms.

Shifting dynamics

While Türkiye has long been a NATO member, recent geopolitical shifts have altered the dynamics within the alliance. Disputes over defense spending, industrial cooperation and procurement policies have created friction between member states, leading to a diversification of supply sources. Countries looking for alternatives to traditional U.S. and European defense suppliers are now turning to Türkiye.

For instance, after delays in the delivery of German and U.S.-made military equipment, several NATO members explored Turkish alternatives. In 2023, Poland signed an agreement to purchase 24 Bayraktar TB2 drones, making it the first EU and NATO country to do so. Similarly, the United Kingdom has shown interest in Turkish unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and armored vehicles for future defense procurement plans.

The United States, despite previous restrictions, has also taken note of Türkiye’s growing defense capabilities. Following Washington’s approval of Türkiye’s F-16 deal, discussions on broader defense cooperation, including in the fields of drone warfare and advanced missile systems, have gained momentum.

Strategic partnership

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the election of U.S. President Donald Trump have intensified discussions within the EU regarding strategic autonomy and Europe’s capacity to act independently in defense matters. In response to perceived uncertainties in U.S. foreign policy, EU leaders are exploring ways to reduce reliance on external powers and bolster their own defense capabilities. This shift presents an opportunity for Türkiye to become a strategic partner in European defense initiatives.

Additionally, following Trump’s remarks questioning NATO commitments, European leaders, including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, have called for stronger defense ties within Europe, emphasizing the principle of collective defense. France, which has insisted on the view that only EU member countries can benefit from the financial resources to be provided by the European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS), has finally changed this position. In the technical meetings held in Brussels, French diplomats gave the green light to the proposal that allows 35% of the financial resources provided by the EU budget to be spent on defense products of non-member countries and to purchase from these countries. It is said that the proposal was prepared by Hungary, which led the EU presidency, and includes the contributions of France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Especially in the recent period, Türkiye's leading companies, which have developed good relations with EU countries under the leadership of the defense industry, aim to step up their activities in these countries after the announcement of the EU plan to create a defense budget of approximately 800 billion euros ($868.01 billion) between 2025 and 2027. Aselsan's low, medium and high air defense systems, Rokatsan's short and long-range missiles, Baykar's unmanned aerial vehicles, Tusaş's Hürkuş, Hürjet and Kaan aircraft and Anka series unmanned aerial vehicles, Nurol, Fnns and Otkar's armored personnel and land vehicles stand out as the products with the most potential for sale to EU countries.

Most recently, Italian defense giant and one of Europe's biggest defense industry companies Leonardo and Turkish drone powerhouse Baykar signed a cooperation deal. Moreover, defense industry companies signed two ship agreements with Portugal, which is known for its history in the maritime field, last year. An important agreement was also signed with Spain on Hürjet. These developments reveal the point Ankara's sector has reached.

Expanding market reach

Türkiye’s growing reputation as a reliable and efficient defense exporter is expected to drive further expansion into new markets. While NATO allies are increasingly considering Turkish defense solutions, Türkiye is also strengthening ties with Gulf nations, African countries and Central Asian states.

In early 2024, Saudi Arabia finalized a $3 billion agreement with Turkish defense firms, including Baykar and Roketsan, for drone procurement and joint production. Meanwhile, African nations such as Nigeria and Chad have shown increasing interest in Turkish military technology, particularly in counterterrorism applications.

As global security uncertainties persist, the demand for diversified and cost-effective defense solutions will likely grow. Türkiye, with its expanding technological capabilities and flexible production capacity, is well-positioned to fill this gap. The increasing interest from both NATO and non-NATO nations signals a shift in global defense procurement, where Turkish industry is emerging as a key player.