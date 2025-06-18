Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler traveled to the Başkale district of the eastern province of Van on Wednesday to inspect troops deployed on the Turkish-Iranian border, media outlets reported.

Güler’s visit comes amid heightening conflict between Iran and Israel. Israel launched attacks on Iran last Friday and Iran retaliated in kind.

Türkiye repeatedly called for an end to the conflict and offered to mediate nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers, in a bid to curb Israel’s excuse of using the nuclear arms pretext to attack Türkiye’s eastern neighbor.

Ankara closely monitors the conflict and calls for international action to stop Israeli aggression from spilling over the wider region. Media outlets reported earlier that some Israeli warplanes approached Turkish airspace during attacks targeting Tehran and Türkiye dispatched F-16 jets to warn them to stay away from Turkish airspace.

Türkiye shares a long border with Iran, which was once a hot spot for irregular migrants from Asian countries. Nowadays, border crossings host Iranian travelers seeking to return home by land after canceled flights.