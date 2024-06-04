Parliamentary candidates of Turkish descent in the Netherlands who will compete in upcoming European Parliament elections are worried about the apparent rise of the far-right in the continent, calling on the electorate to show up at polling stations to prevent it.

Ufuk Kahya, a parliamentary candidate of Turkish descent who ranked eighth in the list of the Labor Party and Green Left (PvdA/GroenLinks) party, which entered the elections in alliance, told Anadolu Agency (AA) about the elections to be held on June 6-9: "Unfortunately, people generally do not go to the polls in European Parliament elections.”

Calling on voters of immigrant origin to go to the polls on June 6 and vote to prevent the rise of the far-right, Kahya said: "If we want a fair Europe, we must go to the polls because this election will determine the course of Europe."

"As long as we don't go to the polls and don't vote, the power of far-right parties will increase even more,” he warned.

Kahya, who served as a member of the Den Bosch Municipality Council for the past five years, pointed out that far-right parties are on the rise in some European countries. "Unfortunately, it was the party that received the most votes in the last general elections (in the Netherlands),” he said. "It is also expected to rise in the European Parliament,” he stressed. "Therefore, everyone should go to the polls so that we can make a voice against them.”

Türkiye-EU relations are important and should be reviewed, Kahya stressed and said: "Europe is not in control of its own affairs ... At the moment, it (Europe) is doomed to Russia for energy and on the other hand, it is doomed to China for trade.”

"For its own security, it looks to the U.S.,” he criticized.

"That is why Europe needs to get its act together and Türkiye's role is very important because it is one of the most important members of NATO.”

The official also said: "If a spacious and secure Europe is the goal, I think Türkiye-EU relations are very important for this.”

Kahya emphasized that the EU remained silent against the "genocide” committed by Israel in Gaza. "If so many children are being slaughtered for no reason, someone needs to say ‘stop’ to this."

"If you don't say ‘stop’ to this today, you will have no credibility tomorrow,” he emphasized.

Referring to the importance of international law, he said: "Every nation needs to live in freedom and peace. For this, we need a strong Europe.”

The official further highlighted the potential for the party to secure eight seats in the European Parliament elections. He emphasized the importance of having Turkish representation in the parliament, likening his candidacy to adding a drop of ink to water, which adds color and shape.

Melih Uzun, a candidate from the Democratic 66 Party, pointed out that very important decisions were taken in the European Parliament.

"As the Turkish community, the EU is unfortunately far from our agenda,” he lamented. "It is very important to vote to stop the far-right parties.”

"Each of us should definitely cast our vote,” he noted.

"Holding minorities and people of immigrant origin responsible for economic problems or other issues in society is a tactic used by far-right parties,” he added.

"Unfortunately, parties with this view are expected to gain power in the parliament,” he said, underlining: "On June 6, it is up to us to stop this.”

The parliament should impose sanctions to stop the "genocide” committed by Israel in Gaza, Uzun said, noting: "If right-wing parties that support Israel win in the elections, they will not allow this.”

The Denk Party, which has three deputies in the House of Representatives in the Netherlands since 2017, will not participate in the European Parliament elections this year.

While the rise of far-right parties across Europe is becoming increasingly evident, recent polls show a significant increase in the vote rates of these parties ahead of the upcoming elections. According to the latest poll conducted by Ipsos, in the upcoming elections in the Netherlands, the Freedom Party, led by the far-right and anti-Islamic Geert Wilders, ranks first with nine seats, while the PvdA/GroenLinks party ranks second with eight seats.