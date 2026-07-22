A new bill proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which calls for life imprisonment for perpetrators of serious offenses committed between the ages of 15 and 18, was approved by Parliament's Justice Committee early Wednesday.

The bill is one of the most comprehensive legislative packages addressing children involved in crime. Its most notable provision is the introduction of life sentences for offenders as young as 15, although such sentences would remain at the court's discretion.

Murders committed by minors and the increasing use of children by criminal gangs to carry out shootings have come under the spotlight in Türkiye in recent years.

A series of fatal stabbing incidents involving teenagers has intensified public debate over youth violence and the factors driving minors toward crime. One of the most widely reported cases occurred on Jan. 24, 2025, when 14-year-old Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi was stabbed by a 15-year-old attacker at a street market in Istanbul. Minguzzi died on Feb. 9 after spending 16 days in intensive care.

Just two months later, another fatal stabbing shocked the public in the northern province of Tokat, where 17-year-old national athlete Berkay Melikoğlu was killed.

In one of the most recent incidents, 17-year-old Atlas Çağlayan died after being stabbed during an argument in Istanbul on Jan. 14, with initial findings indicating that the suspect was 15 years old.

Briefing the committee during deliberations on the bill, Mehmet Ökmen, director general of legislation at the Justice Ministry, disclosed statistics on children driven to crime.

"Investigations were launched into 187,300 children in 2025. The total number of alleged offenses in these investigations stands at 412,775. However, this does not mean that all of these children will be convicted or sent to prison," Ökmen said.

Ökmen also shared data on recidivism rates among both children and adults. According to the data, individuals, whether juveniles or adults, who commit theft are likely to commit the same type of offense repeatedly. In contrast, children who get into one-on-one fights with classmates or friends at school, in the classroom, in dormitories or at training courses generally have a very low rate of repeating such behavior.

Referring to increased penalties for parents whose actions lead to their children becoming involved in the criminal justice system, Ökmen cited a court ruling from Germany as an example.

"In Germany, a father noticed traffic signs that had been removed from the streets in his child's room but did nothing about it. When a fatal traffic accident later occurred because those signs were missing, the court held the father responsible," Ökmen said.

Officials also shared additional figures with the parliamentary committee.

There are currently 1,372 convicted juveniles and 3,191 juveniles in pretrial detention in the 12-18 age group. Another 10,700 children are under probation supervision.

As of 2025, 78,733 counseling and rehabilitation sessions have been conducted as part of rehabilitation efforts. Authorities held 16,238 family meetings, while 2,541 children participated in group counseling or intervention programs. A total of 1,033 training courses were organized, with 11,595 participants enrolled.

In 2025, courts issued 97,881 protective measures concerning children. Of these, 43,270 were counseling measures, 23,612 were education measures, 23,251 were health-related measures, 7,710 were care measures, and 72 were shelter or accommodation measures.

There are currently 2,300 specialists working in juvenile education centers and prisons, including 990 psychologists, 208 social workers and 369 sociologists. Officials announced that by the end of the year, the system will be reinforced with 427 additional specialists, including 290 psychologists, 10 child development specialists, 52 social workers and 75 teachers.