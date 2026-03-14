Türkiye’s Embassy in Baghdad has warned Turkish citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq unless absolutely necessary.

The security conditions in Iraq could deteriorate rapidly, the embassy said on Friday in a statement through X.

It advised Turkish citizens to stay away from crowded squares and gathering areas, locations around Baghdad's Green Zone where protests are held, Baghdad and Erbil international airports and nearby areas, venues frequently visited by third-country nationals, and open spaces where air defense systems may carry out preventive interceptions.

It also urged citizens to avoid Mosul and surrounding settlements, areas near Basra, military zones across Iraq, and critical infrastructure such as oil fields, while exercising maximum caution for their personal safety.

The embassy also recalled that Iraqi airspace has been closed to air traffic due to ongoing regional conflicts and that it has been announced it will remain closed at least until March 16.

Under these circumstances, it noted that travel to Türkiye by land remains possible, provided local conditions and security precautions are carefully considered.

The statement added that the land route between Türkiye and Iraq remains open and that the Habur-Ibrahim Khalil Border Gate continues to operate, reiterating that Turkish citizens should avoid traveling to Iraq unless necessary during this period.

It also said Iraqi authorities have announced that third-country nationals will be granted a seven-day transit visa at land border crossings. "In this context, our citizens who are in other countries in the region and wish to travel to our country via Iraq may benefit from this opportunity," the statement said.

It also urged citizens to contact Turkish diplomatic missions in Iraq or the Consular Call Center in case of emergencies.

Israel and the U.S. launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to U.S. military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.