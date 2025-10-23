The special forces of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently participated in a joint training on tactical implementations for the protection of important persons and to develop the capability of the two forces to act together, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry announced that personnel from the General Staff Special Forces Command and the UAE Presidential Guard Command conducted joint training as part of the "Türkiye-UAE Special Forces Training-2025."

The training included tactical applications for the protection of key individuals, close protection techniques and activities aimed at developing the joint operational capabilities of special forces elements, it said.