Ministry of National Defense announced that Turkish jets from several air bases across the country performed training flights south of Cyprus, over the Mediterranean Sea. The ministry shared a video of the flights on its social media account on Monday.

“The steel wings are in the Mediterranean skies ... Our activities to safeguard the country’s rights and interests in the Mediterranean, enhance operational capabilities and keep the level of preparedness among our units at the highest level are continuing resolutely. In this context, combat aircraft and support aircrafts taking off from various bases of our Air Forces Command performed a comprehensive training flight south of the island of Cyprus, in international airspace of the Mediterranean,” the ministry said at the post.

A guarantor state and a major ally of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Türkiye has long been at odds with Greek Cypriots on the island, which made several unilateral moves in the past in violation of Turkish Cypriots’ maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean.