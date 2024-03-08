First lady Emine Erdoğan issued a message on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Friday, congratulating the day of “women leading the change and transformation” in the world.

Erdoğan said in a social media post that women were the “foundation” of “a fairer world, a lasting and sustainable peace,” adding that women left their mark in every field and instilled hope in their communities. “We are hopeful for the future as women’s determination and strong will to help overcome obstacles. I heartily congratulate International Women’s Day of all our women leading the change and transformation,” she stated.