Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest situation in the Gaza Strip with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Fidan and Al Thani spoke over the phone and also talked about efforts underway for a cease-fire in the blockaded enclave where Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, said the sources who asked not to be named due to media-related restrictions

Separately, the Foreign Ministry said on X that Fidan welcomed Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the personal representative of the U.N. secretary-general on the island of Cyprus, to Ankara. It shared no further information about the event.

He also received Eswatini Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Pholile Shakantu, and the ministry said a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the protocol field was signed between the two countries.