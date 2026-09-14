Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Azerbaijan on Sept. 15-16 for high-level talks focused on bilateral ties, trade, energy and transportation cooperation, as well as regional and global developments, ministry sources said Monday.

During the visit, Fidan is expected to hold bilateral and delegation-level talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, meet Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and be received by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to sources, the talks are expected to underline satisfaction with the progress in Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations, which were elevated to the level of an alliance with the signing of the Shusha Declaration in 2021.

Regional peace efforts will be a key item on the agenda. Fidan is expected to announce that a historic opportunity has emerged to establish lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while reiterating Türkiye's support for establishing good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

Ankara has welcomed recent progress between Baku and Yerevan and supports efforts to improve infrastructure, restore energy and trade routes and strengthen regional connectivity in Karabakh.

The Turkish minister is also expected to emphasize the need to intensify efforts toward reaching the $15 billion bilateral trade target set by the presidents of the two countries.

Trade between Türkiye and Azerbaijan totaled $7.08 billion in 2025. Around 5,800 Turkish companies currently operate in Azerbaijan, making Türkiye the country with the largest number of foreign-invested companies there, while more than 2,600 Azerbaijani-funded companies operate in Türkiye.

Türkiye's direct investments in Azerbaijan, including those made through third countries, have exceeded $17.9 billion, while Azerbaijani investments in Türkiye have reached $20.3 billion.

Energy and transportation projects are also expected to feature prominently in Fidan's meetings, alongside ongoing cooperation between the two allies in the defense industry, security and military fields.

The two sides are also expected to review cooperation within multilateral organizations, particularly the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and discuss the upcoming 13th OTS summit and COP31, both of which Türkiye is set to host.

Türkiye was the first country to recognize Azerbaijan after it declared independence in 1991. Bilateral ties, often described by officials with the phrase "one nation, two states," have expanded across political, economic, defense, energy and cultural fields.

The two countries established a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in 2010, while the Shusha Declaration signed on June 15, 2021, formally elevated relations to an allied level.

The declaration is a testament to the comprehensive cooperation that will be maintained in all strategic fields, particularly national security. It envisions reinforcing partnership in many fields, from the military and defense industry to energy and transportation, from the economy to humanitarian relations. More importantly, the declaration affirmed joint action against threats and attacks against the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and border security of either country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last visited Azerbaijan in November 2025 for Victory Day commemorations in Baku, while Aliyev traveled to Türkiye in April for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. The two leaders most recently met on Sept. 1 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek.